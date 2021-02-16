Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 202 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.81. 346,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.