Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given “Hold” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $115.75 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $125.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $748,732.82. Insiders have sold 17,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

