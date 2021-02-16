Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $50.52.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.