Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,552,000 after buying an additional 92,903 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $32,394,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

Anthem stock opened at $290.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

