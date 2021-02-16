Lincoln National Corp Has $839,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

