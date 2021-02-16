Lincoln National Corp Has $956,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,558,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,540,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2,204.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 594,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after buying an additional 568,788 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,395,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,300,000.

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.

