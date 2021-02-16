Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 776.1% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 144,676 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.