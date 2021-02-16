Lincoln National Corp Sells 5,860 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Paychex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Paychex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Paychex by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 917,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,181,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $4,972,211.53. Insiders sold 139,958 shares of company stock worth $12,716,665 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

