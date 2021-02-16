Lincoln National Corp Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,942 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 2.63% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

JMST stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

