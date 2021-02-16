Linear Achieves Market Cap of $175.01 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Linear token can now be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $175.01 million and approximately $13.02 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00065438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.49 or 0.00901892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00049564 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.39 or 0.05160631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00024452 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00033354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

LINA is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,150,570,756 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

