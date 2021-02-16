Litecoin Price Tops $204.04 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $204.04 or 0.00422721 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $13.57 billion and approximately $12.92 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,500,479 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

