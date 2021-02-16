LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,714. LivaNova has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 23.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 35.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

