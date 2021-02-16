Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.20

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 1819942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.62.

In related news, major shareholder Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. purchased 4,905,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,471,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,000. Live Oak Acquisition makes up approximately 5.4% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.72% of Live Oak Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:LOAK)

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

