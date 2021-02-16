LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. LivePerson comprises 0.5% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in LivePerson by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,651 shares of company stock worth $23,894,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,169. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.34.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

