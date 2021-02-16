Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 7,774,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 5,693,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

LYG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after buying an additional 2,247,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

