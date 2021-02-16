LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $9,200.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00085969 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002532 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,002,447 coins and its circulating supply is 51,789,670 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

