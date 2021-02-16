Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Insider Sells $216,031.46 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Loews stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Loews by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on L. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

