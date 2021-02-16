Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Discovery worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 91,443 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $40.77.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

