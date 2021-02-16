Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $260.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.03. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $130.20 and a one year high of $266.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

