Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3,593.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

