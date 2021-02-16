Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

LOW stock opened at $177.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.