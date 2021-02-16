Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Lumentum worth $17,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lumentum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lumentum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,342 shares of company stock worth $2,880,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

