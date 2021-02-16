Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,840. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

