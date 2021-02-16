Luxfer (LXFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $503.27 million, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

