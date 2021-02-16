Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.95

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 57820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $511.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

