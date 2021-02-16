Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,846,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,494,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 988.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 99,151 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,228,000.

AVUS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.02. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,010. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93.

