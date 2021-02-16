Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $802,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,817. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

