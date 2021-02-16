Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.19. 161,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,273,883. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.35. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $410.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,871,771.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

