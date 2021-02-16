Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,384 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.75. 18,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,697. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $72.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

