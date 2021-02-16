MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The business’s revenue was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,847,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,832,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,586,000 after purchasing an additional 562,330 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 104,905 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 932,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 640,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 80,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

