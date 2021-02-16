Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in JFrog by 1,509.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.14 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.