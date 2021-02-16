Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,095.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,115.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,865.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,679.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.