Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,895,000 after buying an additional 4,304,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,459,000 after purchasing an additional 397,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTON stock opened at $154.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,209.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.55 and a 200-day moving average of $115.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $19,987,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,981 shares of company stock valued at $73,279,877. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.55.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

