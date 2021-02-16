Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$25.00

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price hoisted by Evercore from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MFC. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) to C$25.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.50.

MFC opened at C$24.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.03. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$12.58 and a twelve month high of C$26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

