Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,041,200 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 14th total of 780,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MPCMF opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Mapletree Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Mapletree Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

