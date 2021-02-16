Markel Corp Buys 1,060 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $63.04. 41,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,259. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

