Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $4,825,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 378,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 994,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,345,000 after acquiring an additional 327,363 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

