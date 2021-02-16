Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $215,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,794 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,684,000 after purchasing an additional 404,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,849,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,557,000 after purchasing an additional 158,542 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,192,000 after acquiring an additional 134,763 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.48.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

