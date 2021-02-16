Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $245,000 in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Abiomed by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Abiomed by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $328.36 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,516,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,656 shares of company stock worth $5,955,656 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

