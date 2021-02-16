Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $220,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $80.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.