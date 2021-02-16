Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $253,000 Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $98.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

