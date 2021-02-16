Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STE shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.40.

In other STERIS news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $183.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $203.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.04 and a 200-day moving average of $179.50. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

