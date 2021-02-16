Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709,733 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,763,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,553,000 after acquiring an additional 136,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,037 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,804,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,565 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

NYSE ALLY opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.