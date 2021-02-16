Master Contract Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $657,426.86 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $657,426.86 and approximately $105,537.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,773.65 or 0.03561555 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 160.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

