Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

