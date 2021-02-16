Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of MXIM opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.63. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,436 shares of company stock worth $1,646,174 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

