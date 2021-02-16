Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Up 36.0% in January

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the January 14th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ MDGS traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 46,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. Medigus has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Medigus in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

