MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Up 66.4% in January

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the January 14th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MediWound by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MediWound alerts:

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $151.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.