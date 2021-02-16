Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%.

Medpace stock traded down $8.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $173.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.45.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,229.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,164,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

