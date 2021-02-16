MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Reaches $0.0002

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $459,662.28 and approximately $484.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00061534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.00263611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00077379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00082692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00085605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.35 or 0.00410527 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00187913 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars.

